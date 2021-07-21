US, German Officials Expected to Announce Nord Stream 2 Deal as Soon as Wednesday- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US and German officials have reached an agreement that will allow for the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany and are expected to announce the deal as soon as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The United States has stood in opposition to the project since its beginning in 2012, but the decision to allow for its completion comes as Washington turns its focus toward establishing closer ties with European partners such as Berlin.