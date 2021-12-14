UrduPoint.com

US-German Partnership Vital To Deter Russian Plans Against Ukraine - Ambassador Nominee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:02 PM

The US relationship with Germany is vital to both deterring Russian plans regarding Ukraine and dealing with challenges posed by China, Amy Gutmann, a Biden nominee to be Ambassador in Berlin, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday

"Partnership with Germany is essential to deterring Russian plans to take further and more significant aggressive moves against Ukraine, and to addressing the challenges to our shared security, prosperity and values posed by the PRC," Gutmann said.

The president of the University of Pennsylvania stressed that if confirmed, she will work to expand bilateral and multilateral partnerships with Germany.

"I highlight just three key priorities here," Gutmann said, noting that first she will work to boost trade and investment, combat climate change, corruption, terrorism, and malign influence.

"Second, I will engage in robust and inclusive public diplomacy to strengthen the foundations of our bilateral relationship .... Third, I will advocate to strengthen our Transatlantic alliances and European partnerships, central among them NATO and the EU. The stronger and more capable our multilateral partnerships, the more effective we will be in realizing the boundless opportunities in a free and open rule-based order," she continued.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and "preparations for invasion." Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its own security.

