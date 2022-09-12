UrduPoint.com

US, German Presidents To Attend British Queen's Funeral

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The presidents of the United States and Germany officially confirmed on Sunday that they would attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19.

The White House announced that Biden would travel to London together with his wife, Jill, to pay his last respects to the United Kingdom's longest serving monarch who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

"This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19.

He will be accompanied by the First Lady," it said.

German presidential spokeswoman Cerstin Gammelin announced on social media that Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender, would travel to London for the funeral of the British sovereign.

The queen's coffin was moved from her Scottish summer residence in Balmoral on Sunday and transported on a hearse to Edinburgh. From there, it will be flown to London where she will lie in state for four days before being buried at Westminster Abbey.

