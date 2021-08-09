US-German Statement Not Affecting Speed of Nord Stream 2 Construction - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed within several weeks, and the US-German joint statement on the issue will not affect the due date, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told the Izvestiya newspaper.

In July, Germany and the US struck a deal that implies the completion of the Nord Stream 2 twin pipeline without the threat of American sanctions. Among the conditions stipulated in the deal, Germany vowed to prevent Russia from "using energy as a weapon" and to use all possible leverage to prolong Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

"We take as a premise that the US-German statement will not affect the speed of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 and the due date.

The construction works are on the final stage, several weeks remain," the ambassador said.

He stressed that the US-German joint statement is not a legally binding document.

"First of all, it is necessary to clarify the terminology. The United States and Germany have not reached an agreement on Nord Stream 2, it is about a joint statement that is not a legally binding document for the signatories," Nechayev added.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Europe.