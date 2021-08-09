UrduPoint.com

US-German Statement Not Affecting Speed Of Nord Stream 2 Construction - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 07:30 AM

US-German Statement Not Affecting Speed of Nord Stream 2 Construction - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed within several weeks, and the US-German joint statement on the issue will not affect the due date, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told the Izvestiya newspaper.

In July, Germany and the US struck a deal that implies the completion of the Nord Stream 2 twin pipeline without the threat of American sanctions. Among the conditions stipulated in the deal, Germany vowed to prevent Russia from "using energy as a weapon" and to use all possible leverage to prolong Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

"We take as a premise that the US-German statement will not affect the speed of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 and the due date.

The construction works are on the final stage, several weeks remain," the ambassador said.

He stressed that the US-German joint statement is not a legally binding document.

"First of all, it is necessary to clarify the terminology. The United States and Germany have not reached an agreement on Nord Stream 2, it is about a joint statement that is not a legally binding document for the signatories," Nechayev added.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Europe.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Nord United States July Gas All From Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnershi ..

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership

8 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..

8 hours ago
 ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

10 hours ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

10 hours ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

12 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.