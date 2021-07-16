US, German Teams Asked to Look Into Practical Measures to Take on Nord Stream 2 - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States and Germany will convene a bilateral working group to review practical measures the two countries could take on Nord Stream 2 if it threatens Europe's energy security, US President Joe Biden said during a press conference after meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"The Chancellor and I have asked our teams to look at practical measures we could take together and whether or not Europe energy security, Ukraine security are actually strengthened or weakened based on Russian actions," Biden said on Thursday.