US, German Teams Looking At Possible Measures On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:20 AM

US, German Teams Looking at Possible Measures on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US and German teams have been tasked with exploring potential, practical measures that could be taken on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and the impact it may have on Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"The Chancellor and I have asked our teams to look at practical measures we can take together, and whether or not Europe's energy security, Ukraine's security are actually strengthened or weakened based on Russian actions," Biden said during a press conference on Thursday after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

