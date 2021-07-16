US, Germany Agree Russia Must Not Be Allowed to Use Energy as Weapon - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that he reiterated his concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and found that they both are united in their resolve not to let Russia use energy as a weapon.

"While I reiterated my concerns about Nord Stream 2 Chancellor Merkel and I are absolutely united in our conviction that Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to coerce or threaten its neighbors," Biden said during a joint press conference after meeting Merkel at the White House.