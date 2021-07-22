US, Germany Agree to $1Bln Green Fund to Support Ukraine Energy Security - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States and Germany have agreed to establish a $1 billion green fund for Ukraine to promote renewable energy along with energy efficiency and security amid the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a senior State Department official said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"As part of our US-Germany climate and energy partnership, Germany has committed to create and administer $1 billion green fund for Ukraine to support Ukraine's energy transition, energy efficiency and energy security," the official said . "The goals for the fund will be to promote the use of renewable energy, facilitate the development of hydrogen, increase energy efficiency, accelerate the transition from coal and foster carbon neutrality."