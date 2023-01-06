UrduPoint.com

US, Germany Intend To Provide Ukraine With Infantry Fighting Vehicles - Joint Statement

January 06, 2023

US, Germany Intend to Provide Ukraine With Infantry Fighting Vehicles - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The United States and Germany intend to supply Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainian troops to use them, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint statement following a call between the two leaders on Thursday.

"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their common determination to continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed.

To this end, the United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles," the joint statement said.

Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on their respective systems, the joint statement added.

Moreover, Germany will supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery, following the US's donation of a unit in late December, the joint statement also said.

