US, Germany Launch Dialogue on Holocaust to Combat Denial, Distortion - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his German counterpart Heiko Maas at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin to launch a new dialogue on- Germany's extermination of millions of Jews in World War II.

Speaking at Germany's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, Blinken warned that Holocaust denial, antisemitism and other forms of ethnic hatred have become a rallying cry for those who seek to tear down democracies.

"That's why we have to find innovative ways to bring the history of the Holocaust to life, not only to understand the past, but also to guide our present and to shape our future," Blinken said with Maas at his side.

A State Department press release said a formal dialogue on the Holocaust will include senior level consultations later this year that will include representatives of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the German foundation Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

The two nations will attempt to "counter Holocaust denial and distortion, combat anti-Semitism, and ensure policymakers have a strong understanding of these issues and of their responsibility to act," the release said.