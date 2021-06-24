UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Germany Launch Dialogue On Holocaust To Combat Denial, Distortion - Blinken

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

US, Germany Launch Dialogue on Holocaust to Combat Denial, Distortion - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his German counterpart Heiko Maas at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin to launch a new dialogue on- Germany's extermination of millions of Jews in World War II.

Speaking at Germany's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, Blinken warned that Holocaust denial, antisemitism and other forms of ethnic hatred have become a rallying cry for those who seek to tear down democracies.

"That's why we have to find innovative ways to bring the history of the Holocaust to life, not only to understand the past, but also to guide our present and to shape our future," Blinken said with Maas at his side.

A State Department press release said a formal dialogue on the Holocaust will include senior level consultations later this year that will include representatives of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the German foundation Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

The two nations will attempt to "counter Holocaust denial and distortion, combat anti-Semitism, and ensure policymakers have a strong understanding of these issues and of their responsibility to act," the release said.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Guide Berlin United States World War Jew Million

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 reopens ..

30 minutes ago

UVAS arranges post-budget dialogue focusing livest ..

57 minutes ago

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

2 hours ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.