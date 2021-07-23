UrduPoint.com
US, Germany Made No Agreement On Course Of Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

US, Germany Made No Agreement on Course of Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United States made neither an explicit or implied agreement with Germany on Washington's sanctions course on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"There is no explicit agreement, there is no implied agreement that we would take any particular course with our sanctions from here [on] out," Price said. "We are committed to following the law, we will continue to do that. Nothing that was released yesterday changes that in any way, we will continue to follow the law."

