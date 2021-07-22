UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Germany Nord Stream 2 Deal Contradicts Putin-Biden Agreement - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:20 AM

US-Germany Nord Stream 2 Deal Contradicts Putin-Biden Agreement - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The joint statement issued by the United States and Germany on their positions toward Russia and Ukraine with respect to energy and security policy raises serious questions and runs contrary to the spirit of the talks between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin last month, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"The document raises serious questions and even a lack of understanding about political attacks against Russia. The hostile tone towards our country is completely contrary to the spirit of the two presidents' talks on June 16 in Geneva," Antonov said in a statement on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Germany Vladimir Putin Geneva United States June

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

4 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

8 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

11 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

12 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.