US-Germany Nord Stream 2 Deal Contradicts Putin-Biden Agreement - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The joint statement issued by the United States and Germany on their positions toward Russia and Ukraine with respect to energy and security policy raises serious questions and runs contrary to the spirit of the talks between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin last month, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"The document raises serious questions and even a lack of understanding about political attacks against Russia. The hostile tone towards our country is completely contrary to the spirit of the two presidents' talks on June 16 in Geneva," Antonov said in a statement on Wednesday.