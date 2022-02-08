US, Germany Preparing Russia Sanctions Together, Will React Swiftly if Needed - Scholz

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States and Germany are preparing the sanctions against Russian together in case Moscow invades Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, adding that the allies will react swiftly if needed.

"We have intensively worked on preparing possible sanctions together... Once there is military aggression towards Ukraine, we have prepared a reaction that will help us to react swiftly if needed," Scholz said at a press conference in Washington where he was joined by US President Joe Biden.