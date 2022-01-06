UrduPoint.com

US, Germany See Russia's Actions As Immediate Challenge To Stability In Europe - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US, Germany See Russia's Actions as Immediate Challenge to Stability in Europe - Blinken

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States and Germany believe Russia's actions in Eastern Europe present an immediate challenge to stability in the region.

"Both Germany and the United States see Russia's actions toward Ukraine as an immediate and urgent challenge to peace and stability in Europe," Blinken said during a press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. "We condemn Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders as well as Moscow's increasingly harsh rhetoric."

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

On December 17, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.

Blinken said he and Baerbock agreed to pursue diplomacy with Russia but added that it will be difficult to make progress if there is no de-escalation in the region.

Both sides discussed the need for severe consequences for Russia in response to any escalation with Ukraine, Baerbock said, adding that the United States and Germany believe there is no alternative path to a political solution.

Baerbock made clear to Blinken that there cannot be a decision made on the security of Europe without consultations with Europeans.

In addition, Blinken said he and his counterpart discussed the status of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while addressing the Ukraine-Russia issue.

Blinken said if Russia is serious about de-escalating tensions, the United States can take steps to build greater confidence and address issues. However, some issues, including those concerning arms control, will take time, Blinken said.

The US-Russian negotiations on tensions around Ukraine will take place on January 10 and will be followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting on Russian security proposals and a summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

