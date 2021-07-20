US, Germany to Announce Deal on Nord Stream 2 in Coming Days - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States and Germany are expected to announce a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in the coming days, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources familiar with the matter.

"It's looking good," the report said, citing a source familiar with the state of negotiations between the US and Germany, who don't see eye-to-eye on the project.

"We expect those conversations to reach resolution in coming days."

The two sides were nearing a deal that would avert resumption of currently waived US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline's parent company, and its Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig, the report said.