US, Germany to Put End to Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not be launched if Russian troops cross the border with Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer North Stream 2. We (Germany, the United States) will bring an end to it," Biden said on Monday.