US, Germany to Take All Necessary Steps in Response to Any Ukraine Incursion - Scholz

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States and Germany are ready to act together and take all necessary steps in response to any incursion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a joint press briefing with President Joe Biden.

"(W)e are well prepared with far reaching measures. We will take these measures together without allies, with our partners, with the US and we will take all necessary steps. You can be sure that there won't be any measures in which we have a differing approach. We will act together, jointly (if Russia invades Ukraine)," Scholz said on Monday.