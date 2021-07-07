UrduPoint.com
US Gets Limited Permission To Appeal UK Court Decision Not To Extradite Assange- WikiLeaks

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

US Gets Limited Permission to Appeal UK Court Decision Not to Extradite Assange- WikiLeaks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Washington received limited permission to appeal the January decision by a UK district court not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, the whistleblowing platform said on Wednesday.

"The US has been granted limited permission to appeal January's decision that Julian #Assange should not be extradited," WikiLeaks tweeted.

"The new revelations concerning the DoJ's [Department of Justice] lead witness confirm what we all knew: that the case against Julian has been built on lies," Stella Moris, Assange's fiance, was cited as saying by WikiLeaks.

More Stories From World

