US 'Getting Close' To Reaching Deal With Russia On Extending New START Treaty - O'Brien

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

US 'Getting Close' to Reaching Deal With Russia on Extending New START Treaty - O'Brien

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The United States is inching closer to reaching an agreement with Russia on extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a statement.

"What we are attempting to do now is to show resolve. We've made an offer to the Russians and I think there's been progress on this front," O'Brien said. "I think we are getting close."

More Stories From World

