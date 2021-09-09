UrduPoint.com

US Getting Closer To Point Where Return To JCPOA Does Not Achieve Same Benefits - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:44 AM

US Getting Closer to Point Where Return to JCPOA Does Not Achieve Same Benefits - Blinken

The United States is approaching the point when Iran's return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will no longer achieve the same benefits that it did when it was initially signed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United States is approaching the point when Iran's return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will no longer achieve the same benefits that it did when it was initially signed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to put a date on it, but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA does not reproduce the benefits that that agreement achieved," Blinken said in response to a question during a news conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Germany Same United States 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

Philippine President Duterte Accepts 2022 Nominati ..

Philippine President Duterte Accepts 2022 Nomination for Vice President - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 Four COVID patients die, 140 test positive in Hyde ..

Four COVID patients die, 140 test positive in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation ..

FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation in Afghanistan, bilateral rel ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Home Minister Says Social Media Should Be Accou ..

UK Home Minister Says Social Media Should Be Accountable for Content Hurting Chi ..

6 minutes ago
 Trial of Darfur militia chief set for next April

Trial of Darfur militia chief set for next April

6 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour of Britain stage four results and ov ..

Cycling: Tour of Britain stage four results and overall standings

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.