US Getting Closer to Point Where Return to JCPOA Does Not Achieve Same Benefits - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United States is approaching the point when Iran's return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will no longer achieve the same benefits that it did when it was initially signed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to put a date on it, but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA does not reproduce the benefits that that agreement achieved," Blinken said in response to a question during a news conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.