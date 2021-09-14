US Getting Very Close to Energy-Directed Weapons Capability - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The US armed forces are getting very close to developing and deploying the capability of operational energy-directed weapons, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said on Monday.

"We're getting actually very close to that kind of capability" of having and deploying energy-directed weapons, Hyten told a Brookings Institution podcast.

The US armed forces also needed to develop hypersonic speed weapons delivery capabilities to reduce its reliance on "nuclear only " strike options, Hyten said.

"The ability to hit any target on the planet at risk we can we do (with) nuclear weapons deployed everyday. But if your only ability to hold a target at risk is nuclear weapons, that is a bad place to be: That is an entrance into a world we don't want to exist. ... (Therefore) we need hypersonic capabilities," he said.

Energy weapons also held the potential to change the current strategic defense situation where missile interceptors cost far more money to build and deploy than the incoming missiles, both short and longer range that were meant to destroy, Hyten added.