US Gives $1.5Mln For Global Climate Disaster Impacts To Caribbean Nations - State Dept.

Tue 22nd October 2019

The US government is sending a $1.5 million aid package to expand resilience capabilities in the face of natural disasters, including from climate warming to nations in the Caribbean region, the Department of State said in a media note on Tuesday

"[T]he United States is providing $1.5 million to increase disaster preparedness and resilience under the US-Caribbean Resilience Partnership," the note said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the United States will host the inaugural meeting of the US-Caribbean Resilience Partnership working group in Barbados, led by Deputy Assistant Secretary Cynthia Kierscht with 18 Caribbean countries.

"This partnership aims to strengthen US-Caribbean cooperation and advance greater resilience to withstand the impacts of climate change, natural disasters, and extreme weather events by leveraging American and Caribbean innovation and experts," the note said.

The meeting would also include the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the Regional Security System, international donors and non-governmental partners, including universities and the private sector, the note added.

