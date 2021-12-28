US Gives $20Mln to Ukraine to Boost Security of Russia, Belarus Borders- Ukrainian Service

The United States has contributed $20 million to a project designed to strengthen Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus, set to be carried out over the year, the State Border Service of Ukraine said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The United States has contributed $20 million to a project designed to strengthen Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus, set to be carried out over the year, the State Border Service of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

In October, US experts visited the Russian-Ukrainian section of the border in the northeastern Sumy region of Ukraine to work out recommendations on how to improve security.

"Our cooperation (between Ukraine's border service and the US embassy in Ukraine) resulted in a new project of international technical assistance. Taking into account the old and new challenges, it is aimed at the security of the northern and eastern borders of Ukraine," Serhii Deineko, head of the border service, said.

The project, with $20 million in funding, will begin in January and take a year to address priority needs of Ukrainian border units, including innovative video recording technology, protection of border guards, as well as upgraded transport and communication means.

All points have been agreed upon with strategic partners, according to Deineko.

The project will target detachments at borders with Russia and Belarus, the service said, adding that the US agreed to fund another project intended to strengthen the infrastructure of the Ukrainian border to the amount of $4.5 million, Deineko said.

Last month, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said that the government would activate the arrangement of sections of the borders with Ukraine and Belarus next year, an initiative worth $640 million.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.