Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Gives 3 Field Hospitals to Costa Rica, Plans to Provide Region With 21 More - SOUTHCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A gift of three field hospitals to Costa Rica marks the latest in a plan to provide the region with 24 facilities to treat novel coronavirus patients, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a press release on Monday.

"The field hospitals will be delivered to the Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social, the Costa Rican government agency that provides public health services nationwide," the release said. "The donation, made on behalf of the American people, cost $1.1 million and was purchased as part of SOUTHCOM's ongoing assistance to nations responding to the global pandemic in Central America, South America and the Caribbean and funded by the command's Humanitarian Assistance Program (HAP).

In total, SOUTHCOM will donate twenty-four field hospitals to 11 countries in the coming weeks, the release said.

In addition to deliveries to Costa Rica, SOUTHCOM said it also delivered the first of two field hospitals to the Dominican Republic earlier this month, the release said.

The transportable hospitals will support community health-care systems experiencing a high volume of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The facilities will be equipped with generators, air conditioning equipment and otherwise prepared for immediate operation by local staff, the release added.

Each field hospital can house up to 40 patient beds, according to the release.

