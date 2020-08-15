UrduPoint.com
US Gives $8Mln In Military Hardware To 5-Nation Anti-Terror Coalition In Sahel - AFRICOM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:46 AM

The United States donated military equipment worth $8 million to the G5 Sahel Joint Force, which is battling terrorism in Africa's Sahel region, US Africa Command said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United States donated military equipment worth $8 million to the G5 Sahel Joint Force, which is battling terrorism in Africa's Sahel region, US Africa Command said in a press release on Friday.

"As we have seen with the recent deadly attack on innocent civilians in Niger, security continues to be a concern in the Sahel," AFRICOM's civilian Deputy Director for Security Cooperation Jer Donald Get said in the release. "This donation is just one way AFRICOM supports our Nigerien and G5 Sahel Joint Force partners in their fight against terrorism."

The equipment donated includes 15 Osprea MK7 MAMBA armored personnel carriers, four Osprea MK7 MAMBA armored command vehicles, three Osprea MK7 MAMBA armored ambulances, two Toyota land cruiser ambulances, and four armored vehicle mechanic tool sets, the release said.

The US will also provide maintenance support for the equipment, the release added.

The G5 Sahel Joint Force groups Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

Multiple terrorist groups are active in the region, with the most recent attack on Sunday killing six French tourists and their two Nigerien guides in a national park near Niger's capital of Niamey, according to media reports.

