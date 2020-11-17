US Gives Chevron Until June 2021 to Wind Down Operations in Venezuela - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

The US government has extended energy giant Chevron's deadline to wind down operations in Venezuela by June 2021, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The US government has extended energy giant Chevron's deadline to wind down operations in Venezuela by June 2021, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All transactions and activities prohibited by E.O. [Executive Order] 13850, as amended, or E.O. 13884...

that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of operations, contracts, or other agreements in Venezuela involving PdVSA or any entity in which PdVSA owns... are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, June 3, 2021," the statement said.

PdVSA refers to Venezuela's state-owned oil and natural gas company Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.

The Treasury Department said the order with respect to Chevron also applies to Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International.