US Gives Emergency Authorization to Use Remdesivir on Babies - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization, while allowing emergency use of the drug for babies, the manufacturer Gilead Sciences said in a press release.

"In parallel with the FDA approval of Veklury [remdesivir], the FDA also issued a new Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of Veklury to treat hospitalized pediatric patients under 12 years of age weighing at least 3.5 kg ... for whom use of an intravenous (IV) agent is clinically appropriate," the release said on Thursday.

The FDA approval of the drug replaces an earlier Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that led to remdesivir becoming a standard treatment for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients at least 12-years old, the release said.