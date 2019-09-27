US Gives Ex-Mexican State Attorney-General 20 Years for Drug Trafficking - Justice Dept.

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A US-Mexican dual citizen who was once attorney-general for a state in Mexico was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a New York court for importing illegal drugs into the United States from Mexico, the Justice Department said.

"A dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, and the former State Attorney General for the State of Nayarit, Mexico, was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release, following his guilty plea to an international heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana manufacture and distribution conspiracy," the department release said in a press release on Thursday.

Edgar Veytia, 48, was also ordered to forfeit $1 million by US District Judge Carol Bagley Amonto, the release said.

"Between January 2013 and February 2017, the defendant conspired with the H-2 Cartel to distribute thousands of kilograms of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, from Mexico into the United States, and distributed those narcotics in the New York area, including in the Eastern District of New York," the release said.

The H-2 Cartel, according to the release, is a drug trafficking organization led by one Juan Francisco Patron Sanchez, and based in Nayarit and Sinaloa, Mexico. Veytia was former attorney-general for Nayarit.