UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gives Ex-Mexican State Attorney-General 20 Years For Drug Trafficking - Justice Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:00 AM

US Gives Ex-Mexican State Attorney-General 20 Years for Drug Trafficking - Justice Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A US-Mexican dual citizen who was once attorney-general for a state in Mexico was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a New York court for importing illegal drugs into the United States from Mexico, the Justice Department said.

"A dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, and the former State Attorney General for the State of Nayarit, Mexico, was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release, following his guilty plea to an international heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana manufacture and distribution conspiracy," the department release said in a press release on Thursday.

Edgar Veytia, 48, was also ordered to forfeit $1 million by US District Judge Carol Bagley Amonto, the release said.

"Between January 2013 and February 2017, the defendant conspired with the H-2 Cartel to distribute thousands of kilograms of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, from Mexico into the United States, and distributed those narcotics in the New York area, including in the Eastern District of New York," the release said.

The H-2 Cartel, according to the release, is a drug trafficking organization led by one Juan Francisco Patron Sanchez, and based in Nayarit and Sinaloa, Mexico. Veytia was former attorney-general for Nayarit.

Related Topics

Drugs Jail New York United States Mexico January February 2017 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

3 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

4 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

5 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

5 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

5 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.