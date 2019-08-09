UrduPoint.com
US Gives Lebanese Businessman 5 Years In Prison For Financing Hezbollah - US Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A Lebanese businessman who ran companies in the Levant and Africa linked to Hezbollah has been sentenced to five years in a US prison, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The operator of a network of businesses in Lebanon and Africa whom the US Department of the Treasury designated as a financier of Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based terrorist group, was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit $50 million," the release said on Thursday.

Kassim Tajideen, 63, previously pleaded guilty to laundering monetary instruments and violating sanctions, the release said. According to the statement, Tajideen admitted that he conspired with at least five other persons to conduct over $50 million in transactions with American businesses that violated US law.

In 2009, the Treasury Department designated Tajideen as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist based on his tens of millions of Dollars of financial support for Hezbollah, the release noted.

