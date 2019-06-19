US Gives States Power to Regulate Coal Emissions, Scraps Obama Rules - Environment Chief

The United States has implemented new regulations for coal-fired power plants, giving states a three-year window to develop plans to reduce carbon emissions while scrapping an Obama era rule that would have set nationwide limits on the use of coal to generate electricity, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The United States has implemented new regulations for coal-fired power plants, giving states a three-year window to develop plans to reduce carbon emissions while scrapping an Obama era rule that would have set nationwide limits on the use of coal to generate electricity , Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced on Wednesday.

"These provisions will give states and the private sector the regulatory certainty they need to invest in new technologies that increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions," Wheeler stated. "That means cleaner and more affordable energy for the American public."

Once the new Affordable Clean Energy rule is fully implemented, carbon emissions from the entire US power sector could be reduced as much as 35 percent below 2005 levels, Wheeler said.

Under the rule, the EPA will identify a range of technologies available and give the states three years to develop emission reduction plans. The EPA will have 12 months to either approve or reject each plan, Wheeler noted.

The Obama plan would have essentially ended all research into clean coal technology, including plans to capture and bury carbon underground, Wheeler pointed out.

The US Supreme Court had halted implementation of the Obama Clean Power Plan in response to lawsuits from 27 states, which argued that the regulations were illegal under existing US law.

President Donald Trump's criticism of the Clean Power Plan as a war on coal became a key plank in his 2006 presidential campaign.