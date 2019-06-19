UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gives States Power To Regulate Coal Emissions, Scraps Obama Rules - Environment Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

US Gives States Power to Regulate Coal Emissions, Scraps Obama Rules - Environment Chief

The United States has implemented new regulations for coal-fired power plants, giving states a three-year window to develop plans to reduce carbon emissions while scrapping an Obama era rule that would have set nationwide limits on the use of coal to generate electricity, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The United States has implemented new regulations for coal-fired power plants, giving states a three-year window to develop plans to reduce carbon emissions while scrapping an Obama era rule that would have set nationwide limits on the use of coal to generate electricity, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced on Wednesday.

"These provisions will give states and the private sector the regulatory certainty they need to invest in new technologies that increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions," Wheeler stated. "That means cleaner and more affordable energy for the American public."

Once the new Affordable Clean Energy rule is fully implemented, carbon emissions from the entire US power sector could be reduced as much as 35 percent below 2005 levels, Wheeler said.

Under the rule, the EPA will identify a range of technologies available and give the states three years to develop emission reduction plans. The EPA will have 12 months to either approve or reject each plan, Wheeler noted.

The Obama plan would have essentially ended all research into clean coal technology, including plans to capture and bury carbon underground, Wheeler pointed out.

The US Supreme Court had halted implementation of the Obama Clean Power Plan in response to lawsuits from 27 states, which argued that the regulations were illegal under existing US law.

President Donald Trump's criticism of the Clean Power Plan as a war on coal became a key plank in his 2006 presidential campaign.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Barack Obama Technology Electricity Trump United States All From

Recent Stories

Dubai named preferred investment destination by Wo ..

41 minutes ago

Dodon Says Gov't Officials Should Prioritize Natio ..

3 minutes ago

Finnish President Appoints Timo Kivinen as Command ..

3 minutes ago

US Envoy to UN Nominee Vows to Remain Vigilant on ..

3 minutes ago

Businessmen urged to avail Lahore Chamber of Comme ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways officer transfer to Headquarters ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.