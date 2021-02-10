UrduPoint.com
US Gives Tentative Approval To $65Mln Sale Of Radio Equipment To NATO - Defense Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Gives Tentative Approval to $65Mln Sale of Radio Equipment to NATO - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The US State Department signed off on the proposes sale of more than 500 satellite radio systems to NATO, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This proposed sale will ensure NATO warfighters have access to the latest C3I systems and technologies, and will be interoperable with US forces," the release said.

"These capabilities increase secure communication effectiveness and efficiency and enhance military decision making."

The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) has requested to buy 517 radio systems type AN/PRC-158 Manpack UHF SATCOM, related hardware and technical support, the release said. The total estimated program cost is $65 million.

The AN/PRC-158 is a compact, modular and secure system designed for forward-deployed military units to communicate with command centers, according to the manufacturer L3Harris.

More Stories From World

