UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gives Ukraine $1.6Bln Of Military Funding, Equipment Since 2014 - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Gives Ukraine $1.6Bln of Military Funding, Equipment Since 2014 - Russian Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The United States has given Ukraine $1.6 billion in military funds and equipment since 2014, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said Thursday.

"On May 15, the US Embassy in Ukraine announced it had received military supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces worth over $25 million. This year, Washington intends to allocate roughly $250 million in military equipment to Kiev. In total, since 2014 and against the backdrop of the weekly announcements of deaths in Donbas resulting from Ukrainian shelling, the United States has given over $1.

6 billion to Ukraine. Destructive, lethal weapons were delivered," Lukashevich said during an online session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

The diplomat added that Canada, the United Kingdom, and several EU countries are also providing military equipment and training to the Ukrainian armed forces.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a military campaign against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they failed to recognize the new Ukrainian government. At least 13,000 people have died during the conflict, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Canada Died Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United Kingdom United States April May From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

2 hours ago

Ombudsman office takes notice on application of Pa ..

5 minutes ago

ICT police strictly implementing govt SOPs in all ..

5 minutes ago

Spain May Keep Land Borders Shut Even After State ..

5 minutes ago

Czech Republic May Open Borders for Citizens of Au ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.