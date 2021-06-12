US Gives Ukraine New Package of Military Aid Worth $150Mln - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The United States is providing Ukraine with another $150-million package of military aid which includes counter-artillery radars and unmanned aerial vehicles, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"Today the Department is announcing a new $150-million package as part of the Ukraine security assistance initiative to help Ukraine's forces preserve their country's territorial integrity and to improve interoperability with NATO," Kirby said during a briefing.

The package includes capabilities such as two counter-artillery radars, some unmanned aerial systems and secure communications. "It will complement the $125 million package announced back in March," Kirby said.

He added that the United States would continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine, including lethal weapons.