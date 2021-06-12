UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gives Ukraine New Package Of Military Aid Worth $150Mln - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Gives Ukraine New Package of Military Aid Worth $150Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The United States is providing Ukraine with another $150-million package of military aid which includes counter-artillery radars and counter-unmanned aerial systems, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"Today, the [Defense] Department is announcing a new $150-million package as part of the Ukraine security assistance initiative to help Ukraine's forces preserve their country's territorial integrity and to improve interoperability with NATO," Kirby said during a briefing.

The package includes two counter-artillery radars, counter-unmanned aerial systems, secure communications gear, electronic warfare and military medical evacuation equipment.

The US will also supply training and equipment to improve the operational safety and capacity of Ukrainian Air Force bases, according to the Defense Department.

"It will complement the $125 million package announced back in March," Kirby said. The previous package included armed Mark VI patrol boats, counter-artillery radars, tactical equipment, and support for a satellite imagery.

Kirby said the United States would continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine, including lethal weapons.

The United States has committed more than $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014 and offers continued help with reforms "to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," he added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Pentagon United States March Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Se ..

9 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s elected membership of UN Security Counc ..

24 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

39 minutes ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

54 minutes ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

43 minutes ago

IFJ Calls on Algeria to Stop Crackdown on Media, R ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.