US Gives Ukraine New Package of Military Aid Worth $150Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The United States is providing Ukraine with another $150-million package of military aid which includes counter-artillery radars and counter-unmanned aerial systems, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"Today, the [Defense] Department is announcing a new $150-million package as part of the Ukraine security assistance initiative to help Ukraine's forces preserve their country's territorial integrity and to improve interoperability with NATO," Kirby said during a briefing.

The package includes two counter-artillery radars, counter-unmanned aerial systems, secure communications gear, electronic warfare and military medical evacuation equipment.

The US will also supply training and equipment to improve the operational safety and capacity of Ukrainian Air Force bases, according to the Defense Department.

"It will complement the $125 million package announced back in March," Kirby said. The previous package included armed Mark VI patrol boats, counter-artillery radars, tactical equipment, and support for a satellite imagery.

Kirby said the United States would continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine, including lethal weapons.

The United States has committed more than $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014 and offers continued help with reforms "to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," he added.