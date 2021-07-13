US Giving Afghanistan 37 Black Hawks, Will Help Refurbish Mi-17 Fleet - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States will beef up the Afghanistan Air Force with 37 Black Hawk helicopters and help to refurbish a large part of it fleet of Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters, the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"We are going to be giving them another 37 Blackhawk helicopters. That is more than they have right now, so in effect doubling their attack helicopter capability.

.. And we have agreed to help refurbish... a good part of their fleet of Mi-17 helicopters," Kirby said during a briefing.

The US will also be giving to the Afghan military three more Super Tucano strike airplanes increasing their military edge over the opposition forces.

"They have a robust Air Force, the Taliban does not. And they can use that Air Force in a strike capacity in support of their of their troops on the ground," Kirby said.