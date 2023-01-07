UrduPoint.com

US Giving Self-Propelled Howitzers To Ukraine For First Time, Boosting Mobility - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 01:30 AM

US Giving Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine for First Time, Boosting Mobility - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United States is providing Ukraine with self-propelled Howitzer artillery systems for the first time to boost their battlefield mobility, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Friday.

"The package includes significant artillery commitments.

These include 18 self-propelled 155mm Howitzers, known as the Paladin system," Cooper said during a press briefing. "This is the first US commitment of these self-propelled howitzers, which will provide greater protection and maneuverability than the towed howitzers previously provided."

The systems will compliment other self-propelled Howitzers already provided to Ukraine by other countries, Cooper added.

The US is also providing an additional 36 105mm towed howitzers to strengthen Ukraine's layered fire approach, Cooper said.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

56 minutes ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

1 hour ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

2 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

2 hours ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.