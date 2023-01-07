US Giving Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine for First Time, Boosting Mobility - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United States is providing Ukraine with self-propelled Howitzer artillery systems for the first time to boost their battlefield mobility, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Friday.

"The package includes significant artillery commitments.

These include 18 self-propelled 155mm Howitzers, known as the Paladin system," Cooper said during a press briefing. "This is the first US commitment of these self-propelled howitzers, which will provide greater protection and maneuverability than the towed howitzers previously provided."

The systems will compliment other self-propelled Howitzers already provided to Ukraine by other countries, Cooper added.

The US is also providing an additional 36 105mm towed howitzers to strengthen Ukraine's layered fire approach, Cooper said.