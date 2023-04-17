US Glad to Meet Reporter Detained in Russia, But Demands Unconditional Release - UN Envoy

The United States is delighted that Washington's ambassador was able to meet with the Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, but also calls on Moscow to release him without conditions, the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States is delighted that Washington's ambassador was able to meet with the Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, but also calls on Moscow to release him without conditions, the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Wall Street Journalist correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was recently detained in Russia on espionage charges.

"We are absolutely delighted that we had the opportunity to see him but we call for his unconditional release," Thomas-Greenfield told journalists.

Thomas-Greenfield also reiterated the US position that Gershkovich is being held unfairly and unjustly.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the US. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex, the FSB said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.