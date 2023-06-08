UrduPoint.com

US, Global Coalition To Counter IS Remain Committed To Fighting Terrorism - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

US, Global Coalition to Counter IS Remain Committed to Fighting Terrorism - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The United States and other 86 partners in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (Islamic State, IS, banned in Russia for terrorist activities) will continue to counter violent extremists and fight terrorism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The United States and the 86 members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS will continue to counter violent extremists and the scourge of terrorism. While we have defeated Daesh/ISIS on the battlefield in Syria and Iraq, we must stay focused to prevent a resurgence," Blinken tweeted.

Later in the day, the coalition said that it had reduced the number of terrorist attacks in Iraq and Syria by 68% and 55%, respectively. In addition, it said that its partners have contributed $20 billion for stabilization and assistance in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

"Since 2014, Global Coalition partners have contributed $20 billion for stabilisation, demining, economic support, and aid in Iraq and Syria," the coalition said in a presentation posted on Twitter, adding that it is committed to using all available resources to fight IS.

Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed on Wednesday several issues on the sidelines of the coalition's ministerial meeting, such as the need to dismantle the al-Hol refugee camp in Syria and to return foreign militants to their homes to prevent a resurgence of IS activity in such camps, the US Department of State said.

The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS is one of many coalitions formed to defeat the terrorist group both on the battlefield and financially by cutting off its funding and resources. On June 8, coalition ministers gathered in Riyadh to discuss progress made against IS.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Twitter ISIS Iraq Riyadh Saudi Progress United States June All Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

41 minutes ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented tomorrow

51 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

1 hour ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

2 hours ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

3 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.