US, Global Coalition to Counter IS Remain Committed to Fighting Terrorism - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The United States and other 86 partners in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (Islamic State, IS, banned in Russia for terrorist activities) will continue to counter violent extremists and fight terrorism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The United States and the 86 members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS will continue to counter violent extremists and the scourge of terrorism. While we have defeated Daesh/ISIS on the battlefield in Syria and Iraq, we must stay focused to prevent a resurgence," Blinken tweeted.

Later in the day, the coalition said that it had reduced the number of terrorist attacks in Iraq and Syria by 68% and 55%, respectively. In addition, it said that its partners have contributed $20 billion for stabilization and assistance in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

"Since 2014, Global Coalition partners have contributed $20 billion for stabilisation, demining, economic support, and aid in Iraq and Syria," the coalition said in a presentation posted on Twitter, adding that it is committed to using all available resources to fight IS.

Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed on Wednesday several issues on the sidelines of the coalition's ministerial meeting, such as the need to dismantle the al-Hol refugee camp in Syria and to return foreign militants to their homes to prevent a resurgence of IS activity in such camps, the US Department of State said.

The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS is one of many coalitions formed to defeat the terrorist group both on the battlefield and financially by cutting off its funding and resources. On June 8, coalition ministers gathered in Riyadh to discuss progress made against IS.