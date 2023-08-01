Open Menu

US, Global Efforts To Plant Billions Of Trees Threatened By Lack Of Seedlings - Study

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Efforts by the United States and international organizations to plant billions of trees in the coming years are threatened by a lack of seedlings to plant, according to a study published Monday in the journal Bioscience.

"The REPLANT Act provides money for the US Forest Service to plant more than a billion trees in the next nine years. The World Economic Forum aims to help plant a trillion trees around the world by 2030," the University of Vermont said in a report on the study. "But new research shows a troubling bottleneck that could threaten these efforts: US tree nurseries don't grow close to enough trees - nor have the species diversity needed - to meet ambitious plans."

The University of Vermont-led study examined 605 plant nurseries in 20 northern US states, finding that only 56 of the nurseries have adequate stocks of seedlings for reforestation efforts, and only 14 of which were government-operated.

The study also found that forest nurseries tended to keep stocks of tree species used in commercial timber production over those used for ecological restoration.

Nurseries had low stocks of locally adapted and "future-climate-suitable" trees needed to reach conservation goals, according to the study.

"People want trillions of trees - but often, on the ground, it's one old farmer walking around to collect acorns. There's a massive disconnect," University of Vermont post-doctoral scientist Peter Clark is quoted as saying in the report.

Federal and state investments in seedling production and diversity at regional nurseries will be critical to addressing climate change through tree planting, according to the study.

Related Topics

World Threatened United States Money Stocks Billion

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

9 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

9 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

11 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

11 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

11 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

10 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

10 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

10 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

10 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

29 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

29 minutes ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World