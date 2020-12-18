US Global Leadership Suffers Record Low Approval in Poll of 29 Nations

Approval of the United States hit record lows among 20 of 29 nations - including many longtime US allies - in a global survey published Thursday by Gallup with just over a month before President-elect Joe Biden takes over

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Approval of the United States hit record lows among 20 of 29 nations - including many longtime US allies - in a global survey published Thursday by Gallup with just over a month before President-elect Joe Biden takes over.

Median approval across the 29 countries stood at 18 percent in 2020, down from 22 percent during the 2017, the first year of the Trump presidency, a press release explaining the poll said.

"Even worse news is the number of [US] allies on the list of countries where approval dropped to historic lows: Ireland (20 percent), the United Kingdom (15 percent), Denmark (14 percent), Switzerland (10 percent), Germany (6 percent) and Iceland (5 percent)," the release said.

Gallup noted that the US image took a hit during a tumultuous year for most countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and continuing disengagement from global affairs by the Trump administration, which pulled out of the World Health Organization and announced troop withdrawals from NATO ally Germany.

However, ratings of US leadership in a handful of countries improved to their highest levels of the Trump presidency, albeit below record highs: Ecuador (43 percent), Japan (39 percent), Australia (29 percent) and New Zealand (26 percent).

Ratings for the United States among Russians also surged to the highest level in the Trump presidency, 18 percent compared with 8 percent in 2017. Russian disapproval of US leadership also hit a four year high of 71 percent.