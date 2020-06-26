US, GNA Officials Resume Discussions on Militia Demobilization in Libya - State Dept.

US officials and representatives of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) have resumed discussions about the possibility of demobilizing militias in Libya, the Department of State said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) US officials and representatives of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) have resumed discussions about the possibility of demobilizing militias in Libya, the Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

"On June 24th the US government and the Libyan Ministry of the Interior (MOI) met virtually to resume discussions on militia demobilization," the statement said. "The end of the siege of Tripoli has created a renewed opportunity and an imperative to address militias, in the west and in the east of Libya."

The State Department noted that the United States has committed to engaging with all parties to the conflict in Libya and plans to convene a similar meeting with representatives of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

"The two parties affirmed that all Libyan citizens should enjoy the protection of capable and accountable security forces, free from the dangers posed by militias, armed groups, and foreign fighters," the� statement said.

"The MOI delegation briefed the US side on its efforts to promote security and a program for militia disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR), as well as ongoing work to neutralize unexploded ordnance in the Tripoli region."

In addition, the State Department reiterated the United States' opposition to "all foreign intervention" in Libya.

Libya has been split between the two rival administrations in the west and east. LNA launched an offensive against the GNA in Tripoli last year and made significant gains, but in recent weeks, the troops affiliated with the GNA have scored major military victories against the LNA.