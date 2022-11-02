US Goal Remains Seeing Black Sea Grain Initiative Resume - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States' objective is to see the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, resume, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"It is our goal to see this Initiative that is to save the ability of ships to leave Ukrainian ports... to see that resumed," Price said during a briefing.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain agreement after Ukrainian drones attacked military and civilian ships in Sevastopol.

The Defense Ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom specialists with Ukraine using the grain agreement's security corridor in the Black Sea.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ensure the safe exports of grain and fertilizer from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea after the world body sounded an alarm over a looming global food crisis.