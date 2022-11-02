UrduPoint.com

US Goal Remains Seeing Black Sea Grain Initiative Resume - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Goal Remains Seeing Black Sea Grain Initiative Resume - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States' objective is to see the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, resume, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"It is our goal to see this Initiative that is to save the ability of ships to leave Ukrainian ports... to see that resumed," Price said during a briefing.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain agreement after Ukrainian drones attacked military and civilian ships in Sevastopol.

The Defense Ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom specialists with Ukraine using the grain agreement's security corridor in the Black Sea.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ensure the safe exports of grain and fertilizer from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea after the world body sounded an alarm over a looming global food crisis.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Price United Kingdom United States July October From Agreement

Recent Stories

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

15 minutes ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

15 minutes ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Establishment supports democratic, civilian govt s ..

Establishment supports democratic, civilian govt system: Khawaja Asif

15 minutes ago
 US Has Inspected 10% of Weapons Sent to Ukraine Re ..

US Has Inspected 10% of Weapons Sent to Ukraine Requiring Special Oversight - Re ..

13 minutes ago
 US, Albania to Convene UN Security Council Meeting ..

US, Albania to Convene UN Security Council Meeting Wednesday on Iran Protests - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.