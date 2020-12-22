US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Biden Administration - Envoy

The United States is likely to continue pursuing the same goals in Syria under the incoming Biden administration as they have a broad bipartisan support, US Special Envoy for Syria in Joel Rayburn told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The United States is likely to continue pursuing the same goals in Syria under the incoming Biden administration as they have a broad bipartisan support, US Special Envoy for Syria in Joel Rayburn told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's not a Trump administration policy, this is the policy of the United States that has broad bipartisan support," Rayburn said during a telephone briefing.

Rayburn said the stated US goals in Syria are achieving an enduring defeat of terrorists, the withdrawal of all Iranian forces and militias and promoting a political solution to the conflict in the country under UN Security Council resolution 2254.

"So I think that those goals already have a consensus behind them in Washington and really don't think you are going to see a significant change away from those goals," Rayburn said. "There are different people who will come into different positions, they can have good ideas about how to implement those goals better, but I don't think you are going to see a discarding of those goals."

The international community can count on the United States as well as other like-minded countries to continue seeking those goals regardless of who is the White House, Rayburn added.