UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Goals In Syria Unlikely To Change Under New Biden Administration - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:59 PM

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Biden Administration - Envoy

The United States is likely to continue pursuing the same goals in Syria under the incoming Biden administration as they have a broad bipartisan support, US Special Envoy for Syria in Joel Rayburn told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The United States is likely to continue pursuing the same goals in Syria under the incoming Biden administration as they have a broad bipartisan support, US Special Envoy for Syria in Joel Rayburn told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's not a Trump administration policy, this is the policy of the United States that has broad bipartisan support," Rayburn said during a telephone briefing.

Rayburn said the stated US goals in Syria are achieving an enduring defeat of terrorists, the withdrawal of all Iranian forces and militias and promoting a political solution to the conflict in the country under UN Security Council resolution 2254.

"So I think that those goals already have a consensus behind them in Washington and really don't think you are going to see a significant change away from those goals," Rayburn said. "There are different people who will come into different positions, they can have good ideas about how to implement those goals better, but I don't think you are going to see a discarding of those goals."

The international community can count on the United States as well as other like-minded countries to continue seeking those goals regardless of who is the White House, Rayburn added.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Washington White House Trump Same United States All From

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

16 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

27 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

2 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Agree to Continue Work Within Norman ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.