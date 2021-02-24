US Golf Legend Tiger Woods in Stable Condition With Serious Injuries to Legs - Fire Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US golf legend Tiger Woods has serious leg injuries but is in stable condition after he rolled his vehicle several times in a single vehicle incident in Southern California, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said in a press conference.

"[Woods at scene of incident listed] as stable condition with serious injuries," Osby said on Tuesday. "He was conscious... It was brought to my attention that he had serious leg injuries."

Osby clarified that the 45-year-old Woods did not have any life-threatening injuries.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there is currently no evidence Woods was impaired at the scene of the incident, however, he mentioned evidence shows that he was going at "greater speed than normal" downhill on a road and hit a curb, causing his vehicle to hit a tree and roll multiple times.

Woods has won five Masters Tournaments, his last win in 2019, and four PGA Championships. He has also won three US Open championships.

Woods is tied in first for the most number of PGA tour wins, which stands at 82.