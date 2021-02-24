US Golfing Star Tiger Woods Injured in Serious Single Car Roll-Over Collision - Sheriff

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US golfing legend Tiger Woods has been injured in a serious single vehicle roll-over accident and has been taken to a local hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes...

the driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The release said Woods' vehicle sustained serious damage and he had to be taken out of the vehicle with the "jaws of life" rescue equipment that is used in extremely serious incidents.

Woods was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries, the release said without disclosing the condition of his injuries.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said he suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery.