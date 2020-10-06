UrduPoint.com
US Goods And Services Deficit Worsens By $3.7Bln To $67.1Bln In Aug - Commerce Dept

US Goods and Services Deficit Worsens By $3.7Bln to $67.1Bln in Aug - Commerce Dept

The US goods and services deficit rose by $3.7 billion to $67.1 billion in August, a bureau within the Commerce Department said Tuesday, as economic recovery remained spotty amid a new wave of coronavirus infections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The US goods and services deficit rose by $3.7 billion to $67.1 billion in August, a bureau within the Commerce Department said Tuesday, as economic recovery remained spotty amid a new wave of coronavirus infections.

"The goods and services deficit was $67.1 billion in August, up $3.7 billion from $63.4 billion in July," the Census Bureau said in a news release. "August exports were $171.9 billion, $3.6 billion more than July exports. August imports were $239.0 billion, $7.4 billion more than July imports."

The data came amid a steady wave of new US coronavirus cases after the March-May peak, with President Donald Trump and a string of White House staffers among the latest infected.

More than 7 million Americans had contracted the COVID-19 this year and over 200,000 had died as a result.

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 31.4 percent amid widespread lockdowns triggered by the pandemic. While economic data has been encouraging in recent months, recovery from the pandemic itself has remained spotty.

