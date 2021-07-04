US Got Message From Putin on Alleged Involvement in Black Sea Incident - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) US officials have paid attention to the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin about Washington's possible involvement in the incident with UK warship Defender in the Black Sea, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

Speaking to YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE, the ambassador noted that the US side had not publicly admitted its involvement.

"But I am deeply convinced that the relevant services have paid attention to Vladimir Vladimirovich's words. I can tell you that when I visited the White House and the State Department, colleagues, [and] high-ranking officials referenced the speech by our president," Antonov said.

"I would put it this way: the signal has been received. it has been received by the relevant agencies. It is being analyzed," Antonov added.