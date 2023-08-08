Open Menu

US Government Agencies Close Earlier Amid Tornado Watch In Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Government Agencies Close Earlier Amid Tornado Watch in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) All US Federal agencies are closing earlier in Washington, DC, on Monday, as the US National Weather Service issued a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning for the area, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) said.

"Employees should depart 2 hours earlier than their normal departure time and may request Unscheduled Leave to depart prior to their staggered departure time," the OPM said in a statement.

All federal buildings should be closed by 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (7:00 p.m. GMT), it added.

The US National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until late evening. It also warned of widespread dangerous storms in the area.

