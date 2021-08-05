US Government Approves $134Mln AEGIS System Support Sale to Japan - Defense Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Biden administration has approved the sale of AEGIS missile defense system support equipment worth $134 million to Japan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of AEGIS Class Destroyer Support and related equipment for an estimated cost of $134 million," the DSCA said in a press release.

The government of Japan has requested to buy Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) of AEGIS Class Destroyers, to include sustainment support and services; AEGIS computer software updates, system integration and testing, in-country and on-site engineering support, the release explained.

"The proposed sale is critical to ensure Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's (JMSDF) Aegis Destroyer fleet and the Japanese Computer Program Test Sites (JCPTS) remain ready to provide capabilities in the defense of Japan," the DSCA said.

The requested services will provide the JMSDF with software patches and adaptation data support that are vital to the effective and safe operations of the Aegis Combat Systems and the principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation of Moorestown, New Jersey, the release said.

From: Martin Sieff - martinsieff1@gmail.com